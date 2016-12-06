Safe drive initiative kicked off

more-in

A safe drive initiative was launched by the Police Department in association with MaxCure hospitals.

As part of the awareness drive, Director General of Police Anurag Sharma on Monday flagged off the road show that speaks of dangers of rash driving. A signature campaign to popularise use of seat belts was also launched.

Due to rash driving, speeding and drunken driving there is a huge increase in the number of road accident cases in the city. In the sponsor hospital alone about 100 – 150 trauma cases reported per month due to road accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anurag Sharma said: “The campaign provides a positive reason to not drink if you’re driving. A drink doubles your chances of being in a fatal collision and missing out on the life.”

The campaign, however, is aimed not just against drunken driving but also against rash driving and speeding.