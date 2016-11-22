SSC exams from March 17, Inter exams from March 1

more-in

: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations will be held from March 17 to 30, 2017. According to the schedule issued by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) here on Monday, the examinations will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

The examinations for open school SSC and Vocational SSC courses would commence on March 14 itself. Director of BSE B. Seshu Kumari stated on Monday that examination for First Language Paper-I would be held on March 17, Paper-II on March 18, Second Language on March 20, English Paper-I on March 21, Paper-II on March 22, Mathematics Paper-I on March 23, Paper-II on March 24, General Science Paper-I on March 25, Paper-II on March 27, Social Studies Paper-I on March 29 and Paper-II on March 30. Ms. Seshu Kumar further stated that the objective paper in the subjects in which they are given have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education also announced the tentative time-table for Intermediate Public Examinations 2017 on Monday and they will be held from March 1 to 18, 2017. The timings of examinations would be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The practical examinations are proposed from February 3 to February 22, while the examination in Ethics and Human Values is proposed on January 28 and in Environmental Education on January 31.