SCR special train to Delhi

The Railways will run an air-conditioned superfast special train between Kochuveli and Hazrat-Nizamuddin to clear the extra rush of passengers. Accordingly, No. 04425 will depart at 11 p.m. on December 22 and reach its destination at 3 a.m. on December 25 (Sunday), a South Central Railway release said.

Enroute, it will stop at Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palghat, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Balharshah, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt and Mathura.

Gauge conversion works

Consequent to ongoing gauge conversion works, the Khandwa-Akola Meter Gauge section will be closed from January 1 till further notice. A press release said the Railway Board had approved for discontinuation of services on the section.

In view of the section closure, fast passenger trains between Mhow-Akola-Mhow with the number 52973, 52974, 52975, 52976, 52987, 52988, 52993 and 52994 will not run.