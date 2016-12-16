SCR plans cashless transactions

more-in

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to install Point of Sale (PoS) machines at various locations under its zone to allow cashless transactions using debit/credit/rupay cards with the help of State Bank of India (SBI).

While card transactions are being used for railway reservation, only one counter was allotted for swiping machines, which now has been extended on a war footing basis, to facilitate more passengers across several Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters so that there will be 113 PoS machines at 109 counters across the six divisions within three days.

In view of the heavy passenger turnout in twin cities, 30 PoS machines have been installed in all the railway stations, including MMTS stations, where all types of credit/debit/rupay are accepted for purchasing tickets. Some 57 per cent tickets are sold online (IRCTC) and 43 per cent are from PRS counters.

These are/will be at Sitaphalmandi, Arts College, Jamai Osmania, Vidyanagar, Kacheguda, Malakpet, Dabirpura, Yakutpura, Uppuguda, Falaknuma, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basra, Mahaboobnagar, Kurnool Town.

Secunderabad Division: Hyderabad, AP High Court, Telangana Assembly, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Necklace Road, Begumpet, Nature Cure Hospital, Fateh Nagar Bridge, Bharat Nagar, Borabanda, Hi-Tech City, Hafizpet, Chandanagar, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Bidar, Parli Vaijanath, Tandur, Sanjevaiah Park, James Street, Secunderabad, Moula Ali (ZTC), Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Bhadrachalam Rd, Khammam, Ramagundam, Manchiryal and Sirpur Kagaznagar.

Train rescheduled

Falaknuma Express (Train No. 12703) will be arriving in Secunderabad from Howrah at 9.05 a.m. instead of 9.35 a.m. from April 5, 2017 following a decision to speed up the train by the railway authorities.