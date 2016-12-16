SCR general manager reviews progress of projects

South Central Railway general manager Vashista Johri ordered officials to completed the targeted works according to the schedules fixed by the Railway Board, specifically focussing on completing last mile projects in the zone.

During a review meeting on Friday, Mr. Johri had a detailed look at the progress of all ongoing, newline, doubling, and electrification projects across the zone with principal heads of departments and heads of construction organisation.

Mr. Johri reviewed the progress of ongoing projects like the last phase of the Peddapalli-Nizamabad new line, Kazipet-Secunderabad third line, Kondapalli-Vijayawada third line, Hyderabad-Gulbarga new line, Nandyal-Yerraguntla new line, Guntakal-Wadi doubling, Mancheryal-Peddampet doubling, and Jaggayyapet-Mellacheru-Janpahad new line.

Senior officers present included additional GM A.K. Gupta, chief administrative officer-construction Bhoolchandani, chief operations manager N. Madhusudhana Rao, financial advisor and chief accounts officer Padmini Radhakrishnan, chief signal and telecommunications engineer M.S. Mahaboob Ali, chief personnel officer N.V. Ramana Reddy, and chief track engineer K. Siva Prasad.

Ticket checking drive

Officials of the Hyderabad division of South Central Railway booked cases on 130 persons — 93 for travelling without a ticket, 14 cases of irregular travel, and 23 for unbooked luggage —in an intensive ticket checking drive at Umdanagar railway station on Friday.

In all, Rs. 36,950 was collected as penalty, a press release said. The check was conducted under the supervision of divisional commercial manager, Hyderabad division.

Passengers on board the Kacheguda-Mangaluru central express, Chittoor-Kacheguda Venkatadri superfast express, Kacheguda-Raichur DEMU, Umdanagar-Falaknuma DEMU, Mahbubnagar-Kacheguda passenger, Secunderabad-Kurnool City Tungabhadra express, Guntur-Kacheguda passenger, and Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundri express trains were scrutinised to detect ticketless/irregular travel.