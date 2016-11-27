SC categorisation is on Modi’s agenda too, says Venkaiah

more-in

‘The movement deserves constitutional sanction in order to realise the fruits of reservation’

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu announced here on Sunday that the BJP was in favour of categorisation of Scheduled Castes. He was addressing a massive public gathering organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS).

Mr. Naidu, along with Telangana political leaders from all parties excluding the TRS, said the movement deserved constitutional sanction in order to realise the fruits of reservation envisioned by B. R. Ambedkar.

"I introduced Krishna Madiga to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SC categorisation is on the PM’s agenda too," Mr. Naidu said. "But it needs a law and approval of Parliament which I will work for," he added.

Recounting the beginnings of the MRPS movement, Mr. Naidu said the delay in categorisation had prevented all communities in Scheduled Castes from utilising the benefits of reservation. "This is not a political movement or that of one community against another," he said, adding that the gathering of the size seen at Parade Grounds on Sunday had been last witnessed during an N.T. Rama Rao event.

Manda Krishna Madiga, president of the MRPS, said he had launched the movement 23 years ago after delay in categorisation, an exercise that had found favour with successive governments. “Justice Lokur Commission report in 1965 and, more recently, the Usha Mehra Commission report had shown the plight of Dalits and that of Madigas. But many years later, the struggle continues,” he said.

Mr. Madiga and a few others wondered aloud why representatives from the TRS had boycotted the meeting when leaders of other political parties had gathered. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reneged on his promise to make a Dalit Telangana’s first Chief Minister. That notwithstanding, neither did he send a representative nor were sympathisers of the cause allowed to come,” he said.

Though Mr. Naidu had not specified if a bill could be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament, Mr. Madiga said he would pursue the matter to its conclusion in the next few days with the former.

Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattetreya and BJP State president Laxman Reddy also assured the gathering of their support for categorisation.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “Justice was not done for Madigas, who also fought for Telangana statehood. It is unfortunate that no Mala or Madiga minister is in the State’s Cabinet now.” The Congress would mobilise support in Parliament if a bill was introduced.

CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said despite a report by the Usha Mehra Commission during the UPA rule favouring classification of Scheduled Castes, the demand was yet to translate into a bill. He recounted that the undivided Andhra Pradesh had introduced classification which was struck down by the Supreme Court.