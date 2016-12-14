Ruhaniyat on Dec. 18

more-in

Banyan Tree will host its 16th edition of ‘Ruhaniyat’ with this year’s highlight being performance by an ‘Overtone Throat’ singer from the Altai mountains, Mongolia, Nohon Shumarov on December 18. Indian segment will be ‘Shabad’ by Ashupreet Kaur and group, Kabir Panthi songs by Prahlad Singh Tipaniya, Sufiana Kalam by Abdul Rashid Hafiz from Kashmir and Qawwali by Nizami Brothers and group from Delhi.

Ruhaniyat, supported by Tata Consultancy Services and Union Bank of India, will be travelling from Mumbai, to Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad, according to Mahesh Babu MD and Founder. Donor cards (Rs. 500, Rs. 300) available on www.bookmyshow.com