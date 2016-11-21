Rs.94 cr released for farm loan waiver

District Collector N. Satyanarayana has said Rs. 94 crore was released towards the third phase of farm loan waiver for farmers in the district and asked the agriculture officers to ensure the remittance of amount in the individual accounts of farmers in the banks.

He said that 1,87,520 farmers would benefit with the amount released. Since the yasangi (rabi) season had begun and farmers were busy with sowing activity the Agriculture Department should see to it that there was no dearth of seeds, fertilizer and other inputs, he said while taking part in the convergence meeting, here on Monday.

He also instructed the officers to conduct gram sabhas on the agriculture.

On the Haritha Haram programme, the Collector asked the mandal special officers to tour in the villages every Saturday to inspect the position and distribution of saplings at nurseries.

He also suggested supervising the watering of plants and the arrangement of tree guards.

Joint Collector Sathaiah, District Revenue Officer Nagesh Reddy, Project Director DRDA Chandra Mohan Reddy and others participated in the meeting.