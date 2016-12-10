Rs. 70 lakh of Rs. 2,000 notes seized from trio

more-in

Cyberabad police had seized Rs. 71 lakh of newly issued Rs. 2,000 denomination notes from three persons at Kothuron city outskirts on Saturday.

The trio was bringing cash to city to exchange the new notes with banned Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, Shamshabad ACP B. Anuradha said at a press conference.

The arrested persons Mutpur Chandra Reddy, Pandi Shiva Reddy and Satyanarayana Goud hail from Farooqnagar mandal of Mahbubnagar district.

Along with Rs. 71 lakh of new notes, the trio also had Rs. 11.21 lakh comprising currency notes of Rs. 100, Rs. 50, Rs. 20 and Rs. 10 denominations and also some banned Rs. 500 notes.

On a tip-off, the Kothur Sub-Inspector A. Sreesailam was checking vehicles, when they intercepted a Tata Indigo car in which the trio was travelling. During checking, the currency notes were found in the vehicle. A case of cheating under section 420 of Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act was registered against the accused.