Rs. 5.6 cr for buying hardware, software for digital classroom equipment

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Government has released ₹5.62 crore for purchase of software and hardware required for the digital classes in different schools across the State from next academic year.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari told the Legislative Assembly on Monday that digital classrooms for classes 6 to 9 had been introduced in 3,472 high schools, including the Zilla Parishad high schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, residential schools and others. Digital classrooms were introduced in schools that had assured power supply in the first phase and they would be extended to the remaining 1,933 schools by the next academic year. The content for teaching had been prepared in association with the State Council for Education Research and Training and digital classes were aimed at enhancing the understanding of students through audio visual mode.

Replying to queries on security arrangements for the equipment, he said school grants to the tune of ₹63 crore had been released to schools for making arrangements, including appointment of two new staff per school, for maintenance.maintaining security of the equipment.

DSC soon

To another query, he said the announcement of the DSC examination had been delayed on account of district reorganisation and the Government was working out modalities to announce the dates for the new DSC would be announced soon.

Replying to a query on the railway line between Vikarabad and Makthal via Parigi, Transport Minister M. Mahender Reddy said the preliminary engineering-cum-traffic survey for the new line was sanctioned by the Railway Ministry in 2011.