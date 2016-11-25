Rs. 38.5 lakh seized, referred to IT officials

more-in

HYDERABAD: Ghatkesar police of Rachakonda Commissionerate on Friday seized Rs. 38.5 lakh, comprising mostly recently issued currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination, from three persons while they were travelling in a car on the city outskirts. Initially police suspected the currency notes to be part of some illegal transaction.

But the persons carrying the cash presented proof to the police confirming that it was part of daily collection of a businessman owning a chain of liquor shops in Bhongir of Yadadri. “Since they presented documents, we are writing to the Income Tax officials to probe into the source of cash we seized,” Malkajgiri DCP Ramesh Naidu said.

Commits suicide

Ayesha, 30, a housewife, ended her life by hanging in her house at Santoshnagar on Thursday night, the police said on Friday. The woman’s five-year-old daughter, who first saw her hanging from the ceiling fan, called in the neighbours.

Ayesha’s original name was Swetha and hailed from Rakshapuram. “Nine years ago, she married a transport operator Akram after falling in love with him,” Santoshnagar Inspector M. Shankar said. The couple had two daughters. The younger one was 11 months old.

Of late, they developed differences over some family matters, the Inspector said. No suicide note was found.