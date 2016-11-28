Rs. 32,000 crore bank deposits in State: KCR

more-in

: Admitting the impact on developmental programmes in Telangana after demonetisation, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the cash in circulation in the State was generally estimated to be Rs. 75,000 crore, of which Rs. 32,000 crore was deposited in banks and the Centre pumped in new Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes worth Rs. 13,000 crore.

He, however, said the real impact of the revenue loss to the State exchequer will be known only in December because the money for transactions involving the government during November was received in the following month. Mr. Rao announced the launch of Telangana State Wallet for both government and private transactions in a bid to promote cashless transactions. The modalities of the system were being worked out.

Making a strong pitch for the success of the reform initiated by the Central government, he expected the devolution of Central taxes to the State government to go up four to six fold as the collection of taxes will be 100 per cent after everyone was brought into the fold. The State presently got Rs. 997 crore a month. He agreed that the TRS should be no exception to a strict audit of parties’ accounts and funding of election campaign.