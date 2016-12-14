Rs. 3 crore placed at Collectors’ disposal

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao speaking at the inaugural session of the first District Collectors’ conclave after formation of new districts in the State, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs. 3 crore at the disposal of each district Collector in the State, with discretionary powers to spend the money on urgent needs.

The Collectors are also free to use the funds allotted to MPs, MLAs and MLCs. They should pay attention to basic infrastructure at hostels and hospitals, Mr. Rao said at the Collectors’ Conference here on Wednesday.

Shortly after the announcement, the government issued an order giving administrative sanction for release of Rs. 93 crore at Rs. 3 crore per district under ‘crucial balancing fund’. The Collectors should surrender to the government the unspent money out of Rs. 2.5 crore sanctioned to the erstwhile districts. The Finance Department also issued the budget release order for Rs. 93 crore from this year’s budget.

A release said Mr. Rao insisted at the Collectors’ Conference that the government supervision in districts should increase as their size had come down after reorganisation. The condition of government hospitals must improve as a maintenance cost of Rs. 5,000 per bed was released. The budget for purchase of medicine was also doubled.

Asking the Collectors to take up construction of crematoria as the topmost priority programme, he said the government would permit construction of burial grounds with funds from the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Hence, they should come up where the Muslim and Christian population was high. Voluntary contributions from public and funds as part of corporate social responsibility should be used for the purpose. He told them that the grievance day should be held routinely and representations from the public must be addressed promptly.

On demonetisation, he said the impact was as much on Telangana as on other States. He said he was in touch with bankers and the Collectors must also hold meetings with them. The ultimate goal must be to make it a cashless-transaction State.