Rosaiah releases compilation of speeches of Shabbir

HYDERABAD: A transparent governance was the only factor that would drive all-round development of the State, said Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

He was speaking after a book — actually a compilation of Mr. Shabbir Ali’s speeches delivered in the House — was released by former Governor of Tamil Nadu K. Rosaiah, who said it would be a record of proceedings that could be referred in future. The former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh also recalled his association with the Council that lasted over 22 years.

Mr. Shabbir Ali wanted democratic traditions in elected Houses to be preserved and said his own journey of two years in the Council of Telangana State was more dynamic and meaningful in serving the cause of the poor and downtrodden. In his second innings as Leader of Opposition, he said he was in a position to advise the TRS Government in welfare measures.

Presiding over the meeting, Chairman of the Telangana Council K. Swami Goud said it was new tradition of book release at Council initiated by Mr. Shabbir. The tradition should continue for a healthy democracy.

Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Assembly K. Jana Reddy, former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana’s Irrigation and Legislative Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao and a host of others, said the book contained valuation information on various subjects and that it would be helpful to future generations.