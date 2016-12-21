Hyderabad

Rohith Vemula’s caste status hampering probe

Failure of officials concerned to clarify the caste of Rohith Vemula, a research scholar who committed suicide in University of Hyderabad, was hampering investigation into his suicide and fix up responsibility, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question at the year-end review press conference, the Commissioner maintained that Cyberabad police had written to the Tahasildar (revenue officer) of Rohith Vemula’s native place several times to confirm the research scholar’s caste. “For investigators probing a case registered under Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, it is crucial to confirm caste of victim first,” he clarified.

Mr. Sandilya said that Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police and himself wrote letters to the Tahasildar. Till now no clarification was received, he said.

