Rising default in gold loans indicates financial crisis at grassroots level

A well-known private money lending company, which specialises in lending against gold, has issued a notification for auctioning all the gold pledged by borrowers across Telangana who have defaulted on repayment.

The organisation, with branches in urban areas, has over 1,600 defaulters from Nirmal, Adilabad and Mancherial districts which, according to banking experts, is an unusually high figure and a pointer towards the economic crisis at the grassroots level. There are other private lending institutions in the field which boast of thousands of gold loan accounts, the same number of borrowers in their list turning defaulters at some point of time.

Small amount

The cumulative sum of money involved may not exceed ₹20 crore, the borrowings calculated at ₹50,000 per account, but the fact that people are unable to repay even such meagre amounts speaks volumes for their pathetic economic condition. According to data, the rate of default is phenomenally high among borrowers from private financing companies than those who raise gold loans from banks. For example, the Telangana Grameena Bank, which operates in the rural areas of these backward districts, has loaned ₹24 crore through 4,700 gold loan accounts in its 66 branches. No branch has more than two default accounts and average borrowing is ₹50,000. While the banks charge a maximum of 13 per cent per annum, private players charge 21 per cent or 24 per cent.

Last resort

“Gold is pledged mostly by lower middle class and lower income group borrowers who have exhausted all other means of raising money,” said a banker, not wanting to be quoted. “Usually, they pledge the mangalasutram and other ornaments of the woman in the house,” he added to drive home the point that those families were facing a financial crisis.

Some of the bankers who work in rural and semi-urban areas opine that the banks have failed to cater to the needs of people at the grassroots level. “If banks play their role properly in financing farmers and other poor people, there will be no need for them to approach private financiers,” an official said.