Retail chain’s sale draws huge rush

Several customers who went to the chain in Abids, had to return empty handed as the store downed shutters due to heavy rush on Saturday. -Photo: K.V.S. Giri | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A three-day sale started by a retail chain in the city resulted in chaos in various locations as people thronged the outlets in huge numbers starting Saturday morning.

The sale which started on December 16 had not attracted many customers on the first day. However, with the word of mouth attracting more buyers, most outlets of the chain witnessed unprecedented rush often leading to stampede like situations. In the store’s outlets in city, Banjara Hills, Himayatnagar and Kukatpally experienced the biggest rush of all times. The shopping festival coinciding with the weekend too had improved the turnout.

The rush is expected to continue on Sunday, shop-owners predicted.

According to Banjara Hills police, a unit was sent to the retail outlet in their jurisdiction to manage the crowd. “The police helped maintain law and order in the vicinity to prevent untoward incidents. The crowd swelled by mid-noon and that had created panic even among the shop-owners,” Banjara Hills Police source said.

The apparel selling brand had announced that people who shop for Rs. 5,000 will be charged only Rs. 2,000. Even the amount paid can be retrieved by availing cash-back offers. The sale is expected to end on December 18.