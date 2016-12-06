Residents demand restoration of community hall

more-in

HYDERABAD: Residents, led by Secunderabad Cantonment Congress functionaries, protested outside Gandhi Community Hall in Trimulgherry on Monday. The 80-odd protesters demanded rebuilding of the community hall.

The hall was demolished by Secunderabad Cantonment Board to make way for a garbage incinerator. The plan is facing stiff opposition from residents of Secunderabad Cantonment’s Ward 7, who claim it would rob low-income group of a community hall. In response to the opposition, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board tabled the matter for discussion at one of its board meetings but failed to find a solution.

“We were told by the Cantonment Chief Executive Officer that if alternative land is available in each of the eight wards in the Cantonment, they would distribute garbage disposal and processing among the wards instead of dumping it all at one place,” said M. Krishank, Telangana Congress spokesperson, who led the protest along with elected ward member P. Bhagyasree on Monday.