Republic Day celebrated with great enthusiasm

Grand spectacle: Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan (above), Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (left) at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Thursday.

The 68th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in both government and private organisations where the national flag was unfurled followed by several events.

The BJP State unit unfurled the flag at Dr. Shyamprasad Mukherjee Bhavan at Nampally where party State president K. Laxman, MLA G. Kishan Reddy, MLC N. Ramchander Rao were among those who were present.

Mr. Laxman appealed to the party workers to spread how the Constitution was being disrespected by the Telangana government and its efforts to woo Muslims promising reservation despite knowing that it was unconstitutional.

Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, Minority Welfare, hoisted the tricolour at Haj House. A.K. Khan, Advisor to Government, Minorities Affairs, distributed prizes to winners of a sports meet conducted on the occasion of Republic Day. S.A Shukoor, Special Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee, was present.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile hoisted the flag at GB maidan which was followed by a parade and cultural activities. On the occasion, he announced that the DST Auditorium on the campus would be renamed as ‘Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule DST Auditorium’ to honour the contributions made by them.

V.B. Fadnavis, Regional Executive Director (South), NTPC Ltd, unfurled the flag at NTPC Southern Region Headquarters at Secunderabad. Several senior executives, employees and their family members attended the celebrations.

TSRTC Chairman S. Satyanarayana and Managing Director G.V. Ramana Rao hoisted the tricolour at Bus Bhavan and received the guard of honour. They recalled the scarifies of freedom fighters on the occasion.

Students, faculty and non-teaching faculty of the English and Foreign Languages University celebrated the Republic Day at the Hyderabad campus with the unfurling of the national flag on the 108-feet-tall flag post, the tallest in the Central universities located across the nation. The Vice-Chancellor, Sunaina Singh and former Vice-Chancellor of CIEFL, Pramod Thalgery addressed the gathering.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy celebrated the Republic Day with great fanfare and enthusiasm. Director Aruna M. Bahuguna unfurled the tricolour. He stressed on the importance of the true spirit of the Constitution and exhorted the young 139 IPS probationers to take the country forward. Foreign probationers from the Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan currently undergoing the basic training in the Academy and students of SVP NPA Kendirya Vidyalaya and differently-abled children from the neighbourhood institutions also participated.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) celebrated the day with patriotic fervour. Debashis Das, Chairman & Managing Director, hoisted the flag and inspected the guard of honour presented by the contingent of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The students of Atomic Energy Central School presented cultural programmes.

The Republic Day was also celebrated at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institution where the flag was unfurled by J.S.R. Prasad, Trust Board member. Sweets were distributed on the occasion.

The Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi celebrated the day where the Resident Commissioner, Arvind Kumar, unfurled the flag and distributed sweets to children who attended the programme. He said the Bhavan would be refurbished soon.

The national flag was unfurled at the Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University by Vice-Chancellor Praveen Rao and asked the faculty to focus on research and contribute for the development of farmers in the State.

St. Joseph’s High School celebrated the day where kindergarten and primary children dressed in national colours performed dances and presented drill. Chief guest retired Col. Jose Joseph unfurled the flag and exhorted the students to imbibe qualities to take the country forward. Principal reverend Fr. Gabriel was also present.

The Telangana Swatantra Senani Samithi celebrated Republic Day at the Martyrs’ Memorial. The flag was hoisted by B. Babu Rao Varma where freedom fighters and social workers also participated.

The national flag was unfurled at Dhruva College of Management where chairman Pratap Reddy hoisted the flag. Management students presented a variety of programmes.