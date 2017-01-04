Rashtrapathi Nilayam thrown open to public

more-in

The lawns of Rashtrapathi Nilayam were thrown open to public on Tuesday following President Pranab Mukherjee’s departure from the city on December 31. The President’s ‘Southern Sojourn’ ended last Saturday, but the residence was opened to public for a week only on Tuesday. The first day saw several students from nearby schools visit R.P. Nilayam. For the public, the inside of the residence building is off bounds but the lawns, including the herbal garden, are accessible.

The 90-acre property is spruced up before the President’s visit every year and the public are allowed to visit for a week after the visit ends. This time, R.P. Nilayam will remain open to public until January 10 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.