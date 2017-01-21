Ramagundam B power station on verge of closure

The first thermal power station in the Ramagundam coal belt region, the Ramagundam B (62.5 MW) Thermal power station maintained by TSGenco, is on the verge of closure following the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) recommending the retirement of the power plant because of its age.

The CEA had recommended that the TSGenco close down the old and technologically outdated Ramagundam B thermal power station to reduce carbon emissions as this plant cannot even go for retrofitting. It also stated that the Ramagundam B thermal power station was consuming more coal and producing less power and has low plant load factor (PLF). It stated that the power plant was generating a unit of power at ₹4.50 paise against the norm of ₹4.40 paise per unit.

Officials’ claim

However, the plant officials ridiculed the CEA claims and stated that the Ramagundam B thermal plant was producing power at more than 80 per cent PLF. They also said that they had taken up renovation and modernization of the plant at a cost of ₹100 crore and its results would be visible only in 2019.

The TSRTC Chairman and Ramagundam MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana had also raised the issue of closure of Ramagundam B thermal power station in the Assembly on Wednesday. He said that the Ramagundam B thermal power station was old only in terms of its age and it was producing power on par with any new thermal power station with all standards.

He demanded that the Government take measures to continue the power plant and add additional 800 MWs of power plant as it has all facilities.

Transfers

Sources said that the TSGenco was also planning to transfer the permanent employees from the power station to other power plants in the State. On the other hand, the fate of over 300 contract employees hangs in balance following the closure of the power plant. Besides, it would also have an impact on other sectors with the closure of the plant in the region.

It may be recalled that the erstwhile Nizam Government had begun power generation in Ramagundam coal belt by starting ‘A’ thermal power station in 1946 with 37.5 MW capacity by using the available coal and water. The Ramagundam A thermal power station continued power generation till 1984 and was later closed for various reasons.

The then government launched the Ramagundam B Thermal power station in 1965 and power generation started in 1971. The State Government planned to expand the power project, but in vain.