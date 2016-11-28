Railway Board praises SCR

more-in

The South Central Railway on Monday came in for appreciation from the Railway Board for being a ‘No Consequential Accident Zone’.

The compliment to SCR General Manager Ravindra Gupta came from the Board Chairman A.K. Mittal himself during a Safety Review through video conference he held from New Delhi.

A press release said the Chairman appreciated the Zone for providing safety and improving asset reliability.

Top priority

Appraising the Chairman of SCR’s safety record, Mr. Gupta said the Zone accorded top priority for vigilance on safety and constantly monitoring the situation. Even minor incidents of unsafe conditions were reviewed and analysed in-depth to ensure that they did not recur, he told Mr. Mittal.

After the Chairman’s video conference, Mr. Gupta held a Zonal meeting with Principal Heads of departments and Divisional Railway Managers of all the six divisions focussing on the winter drill.

He underscored the need for alertness on issues concerning safety, rail conditions during winter, especially to constantly look out for weld failures.

Special drive

He wanted a special drive for a fortnight, especially to check corrosion.

Among senior officers present at the GM’s review were Additional GM A.K. Gupta, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Padmini Radhakrishnan, Chief Mechanical Engineer Arjun Mundiya, Chief Operations Manager N. Madhusudan Rao, Principal Chief Engineer S.N. Singh, Chief Safety Officer D.K. Singh and Chief Commercial Manager P. Ganeswara Rao.