RSS calling the shots: Left party leaders

more-in

Speakers at a public meeting on dalit rights have expressed concern over the increasing attacks on dalits and tribals ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government has taken over the reins of the Central Government two-and-a-half years ago.

The speakers including CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, his CPI counterpart Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, CPI central secretariat member D. Raja and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson and former MP Prakash Ambedkar lamented that the government’s policy is being dictated by the RSS as is evident from the statements of its leaders on reviewing the rule of reservation in the country. They underlined the need for building up a broad platform of like-minded political parties and social organisations fighting for the cause of the marginalised sections to prevent the BJP and RSS to take forward their agenda.

Mr. Yechury lamented that caste oppression is on the rise ever since the BJP-led Government came to power at the Centre.

He deplored the prevailing “discrimination” on the university campuses is evident from the suicide of Ph.D. scholar Rohith Vemula. “An inquiry commission was set up and it completed its study. But the Government is not willing to make the recommendations public even after a request has been forward under the RTI Act,” he said, alleging that the RSS had taken a principled stance against rule of reservations.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy stressed the need for strengthening the movement against Sangh Parivar, whose political arm is the BJP.

He said attacks on dalits were linked to the Manu Dharma which is being propagated by the Hindutva forces. “Rohith Vemula’s suicide was not a mere coincidence. He was forced to take the extreme step because of the right-wing ABVP,” he said.

Mr. Raja went a step further claiming that Rohith’s death was an “institutional murder” and stressed the need for enacting a legislation providing for institutional mechanism to prevent atrocities against dalits and tribals on the campuses. “There is an undeclared war in progress against dalits and tribals who did not want any sympathy or empathy, but are agitating for their constitutional rights,” he said.

Mr. Prakash Ambedkar dared the BJP and RSS leaders for an open debate on the concept of “cultural nationalism” being propagated by them.

“We are prepared for a debate at the venue, date and time of their choice. But, they are not ready to educate the people on their concept of cultural nationalism,” he said.

He stressed the need for the like-minded people to join forces in their struggle against caste oppression claiming that as long as there is division among the working class in the name of caste and religion, it would be difficult to forge unity between them.

Former IAS officer K. Madhava Rao presided over the meeting.