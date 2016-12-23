Provide dependant jobs within 10 days: KCR

more-in

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials to take up appointment of dependants of State Government employees who die in service, on compassionate grounds and such applicants should be provided with eligible jobs within 10 days.

He took the decision at a review meeting held here on Friday and asked the officials to devolve powers to District Collectors, if necessary, for giving exemption in age and educational qualifications of the applicants for dependant jobs. It was not proper to make the kin of deceased employees make rounds of offices for months together, he said.

The Chief Minister also wanted the officials to make arrangements to ensure that employees got their pension benefits on the day of retirement and the retiring employees were sent home in the government vehicles on the last day of service in recognition of their service.

To speed up taking possession of buildings, offices and residential quarters, allotted to Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad and which were lying vacant following their shifting to Amaravati, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao appointed a three-member committee comprising Advisor to Government G. Vivekananda and Ministers T. Harish Rao and G. Jagadish Reddy for holding talks with AP.