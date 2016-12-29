Protests by Left parties against amendments

Left parties in Telangana strongly opposed the amendments to the Land Acquisition Act, which were approved by the Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday and called for state-wide protests against the move.

Through a press release on Wednesday, CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his comments against the movements led by CPI (M) and attributed them to his chagrin at the scale of the movements. The party has called for state-wide protests on Thursday with black badges and rallies.

Telangana Land Oustees’ Struggle Committee too in a press release, called for protest rallies across the State, against the amendments which do not mention compensation to the landless, and other dependants.

The CPI, while strongly opposing the bill, said it only brings back the GOs 123 and 214 through another route.