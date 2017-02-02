Proposals made for implementation of SC/ST sub-plan

The SC/ST sub-plan implementation monitoring committee, constituting various Dalit and Bahujan organisations, has made a few proposals for foolproof implementation of the sub-plan in the wake of the recent decision to amend the Sub-Plan Act.

A meeting by the committee demanded for Dalit and Adivasi integrated development fund instead of the sub-plan accounts, and renaming the Act to Dalit, Adivasi Integrated Development Act. It also asked for removal of Section 11-D in Chapter 3 of the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act, which facilitates diversion of funds in the name of infrastructure projects.

The time limit of 10 years for the law should be done away with, and the Act should be made permanent. Funds should not be diverted from the sub-plan for general welfare and development programmes such as the pension scheme.

Sub-plan funds not spent in the budget year should be carried forward to next year. Funds should be allotted to nodal departments and interference by the Finance Department should be removed, a statement from the committee said, listing out many other suggestions for the government.

Former Chief Secretary Kaki Madhava Rao, who attended the meeting, suggested that the budget allocations should be made in population ratio, and that the spending should be by nodal departments.

Buddha Vanam Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah and retired IAS officer T. Gopala Rao also spoke at the meeting.