Promise to build Christian, tribal, banjara bhavans remain on paper: Revanth

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has demanded that the State Government take steps to commence construction work on the Christian Bhavan, Banjara Bhavan and Kumram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan at the earliest.

The party wanted the Government to revise the estimates and sanction funds accordingly. Steps should also be initiated to kickstart works on the double bedroom houses assured to the poor by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti before the elections by clearing the bottlenecks that have delayed the construction.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy wanted him to revise the estimates for the double bedroom houses in accordance with the latest prices and commence construction works.

Mr. Revanth Reddy recalled that the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for the three buildings meant to serve the needs of Christians and under privileged communities two years ago, but they remained on paper. “It is shameful that the Government cited several hurdles in taking up construction of these structures meant for the downtrodden,” he said.

The Government had sufficient funds for the construction of state-of-the-art camp office for the Chief Minister which was being inaugurated on Thursday. There was also no dearth of funds for the dismantling of the existing secretariat premises and construction of new complex with an estimated Rs.1,200 crore. “The Government, however, cites paucity of funds among others when it comes to take up works on the structures meant for the poor and under privileged communities,” he lamented.