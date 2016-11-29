Probe against jailer

more-in

Director-General of Prisons V. K. Singh has initiated an inquiry against a jailer named Gopi Reddy at the Central Prison, Warangal, for allegedly taking bribes from Pasa, Srinivas and Sandela Sudkhar, two close aides of slain gangster Nayeemuddin. The two prisoners were reportedly provided with luxuries.

According to a press release from Mr. Singh, the jailer also was reportedly given money by one Puli Nagaraju, who is a friend of Srinivas. It was also believed that Gopi Reddy was instrumental in letting two prisoners named Rajesh Yadav and Sainik Singh escape from the same prison on November 12, added the release.