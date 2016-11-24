Prisoner deaths on the decline in Telangana

more-in

Several initiatives, including quick medical relief to prisoners, have brought down the casualties

The number of deaths across various prisons in Telangana has come down by more than half in the last few years. Senior officials said that a couple of recent initiatives including extension of quick medical relief to help prisoners has brought the number of casualties down.

According to V. K. Singh, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, there were a total of 53 deaths in 2013, 56 in 2014, 32 in 2015 and only 19 in 2016, so far. “Also, only three suicides took place in about three years. Now, every new prisoner has to go through seven-day master health check-up so that we can ascertain his condition,” he added.

Mr. Singh stated that previously there was an issue in getting funds to treat prisoners who needed to be rushed to hospitals, due to which the casualties were higher.

“Now we utilise the Prison Fund for medical expenditure . Thanks to the petrol pumps we started, the department earned Rs. 3 crore through that alone this year,” he told The Hindu.

Another reason behind the reduction in deaths is the complete smoking ban in prisons in the State, pointed out Mr. Singh. The ban was put in place a year-and-a-half ago, prior to which inmates could buy cigarettes from the canteen itself.

“Some inmates almost revolted initially, but we told them to give us a month’s time and now they are okay with it,” he added.

Thanks to the revenue the department earned through its six petrol pumps and other established work for inmates, it has been able to purchase 100 new vehicles including two-wheelers. It is one of the reasons why medical care can be provided immediately to any prisoner when needed, mentioned Mr. Singh.

“We hope to improve the revenue even further and become self-sufficient in the coming years. Another aim is to set up about 100 more petrol pumps in the State to provide more employment to prison inmates and also for rehabilitating those who are released,” said Mr. Singh.

As of now, the Prisons Department has six petrol stations in Hyderabad, Cherlapally, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and Khammam.