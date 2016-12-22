President to spend five days in the city

President of India’s annual southern sojourn will last for 10 days even as he spends five days in Hyderabad.

During his stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, the President will on December 23 attend the 6th Convocation of MDS and 11th Convocation of BDS Courses at the Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad. He will also on the same day, address the Centenary Year Celebrations of the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Hyderabad.

On December 24, the President will inaugurate the Mahila Dakshata Samiti and Bansilal Malani College of Nursing in Hyderabad. On December 25 he will visit Bengaluru where he will inaugurate the 89th Annual Conference of the Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan. The next day however, Mr. Mukherjee will return to Hyderabad to address the 6th Convocation of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Gachibowli.

On December 29 the President will inaugurate the 77th Session of Indian History Congress in Thiruvananthapuram. He will then travel to Mysore and inaugurate the 17th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scout and Guides.

On December 30, 2016, the President will inaugurate the Sri Shankara National Centre for Cancer Prevention and Research and the Adamya Chetana Seva Utsav-2017 in Bangaluru. On the same day the President will host an ‘at home’ reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for senior dignitaries of the State, Ministers, bureaucrats and journalists.