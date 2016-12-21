President to attend FTAPCCI centenary fete

more-in

President Pranab Mukherjee will unveil the mission and vision for the next hundred years of the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI), at its centenary celebrations at the HICC on December 23.

Considered as one of the oldest industrial bodies in India, the FTAPCCI originally started its journey in 1917 as Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce, said FTAPCCI president Ravindra Modi. The FTAPCCI now represents both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mr. Modi said the organisation was planning several projects on its way to the next 100 years and these include a Knowledge Chamber, IPR Centre, Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADR) and an Incubation Centre. Applications have been submitted to government for necessary clearances, he said adding that FTAPCCI will also get into industry data collection, analysis and research sectoral industry wise.

Anil Reddy Vennam, chairman of Centenary Committee said that a unique film Shatak Shatak Pragati is produced to highlight the 100 glorious years of incessant empowerment of Industry, Trade, and Commerce and it will be unveiled by Mr. Pranab Mukherjee. The chamber took birth with the efforts of few businessmen like Raja Parmandass, Dewan Bahadur Ramgopal and Hormusji. A short film highlighting the journey and contribution of people will also be released during the celebrations. Gowra Srinivas, senior vice-president and Arun Luharuka, vice-president also spoke.