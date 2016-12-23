President Pranab Mukherjee arrives on southern sojourn

President Pranab Mukherjee being greeted by Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on his arrival at Hakimpet Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday. Telengana Governor ESL Narasimhan is also seen.

more-in

President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening, by an Indian Air Force special aircraft.

Mr. Pranab was here on a 10-day southern sojourn. Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh E.S.L. Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya were among those who received the President.

After landing at the airport, Mr. Mukherjee was driven to Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, the President’s only official retreat in South India. During his southern sojourn, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of MDS and 11th convocation of BDS courses at Army Dental College, Secunderabad, on Friday morning. In the evening he will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

‘At Home’

The President will also attend the sixth convocation of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad on December 26. He will host ‘At Home’ programme in Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum on December 30 for invited guests. He will leave for Delhi on December 31.