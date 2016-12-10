Preliminary report points to design, construction fault

more-in

HYDERABAD: An expert committee assessing the Nanakramguda building collapse has found fault with the structure’s design and construction.

The committee comprising experts from JNTU reviewed available evidence to arrive at preliminary conclusions submitted to the government on Saturday. “Prima facie, it appears a case of design and construction flaws. The building collapsed like a pack of cards when one of the columns gave away. Ideally, other columns should have taken the load,” said JNTU Rector and Professor of Civil Engineering N. V. Ramana Rao, who is heading the committee.

Among design flaws pointed out by Dr. Rao was builder’s preference to make more parking space at the cost of load-bearing of the structure. Dr. Rao also said material evidence collected from the site has to be examined before more detailed conclusions can be drawn.

Investigations required

“Excavations in the vicinity done without mandated spacing may have shifted the soil horizontally, which will have to be investigated,” he said adding they will also have to speak with the contractor and mason who made the building in order to determine the mix of material used for construction.

The seven-floor building was under construction when it came crashing down on 13 of its inmates late on Thursday. Only two, a mother and son, survived.

Twenty-five-year-old Rekha and her three-year-old son Deepak were rescued from the rubble and rushed to a private hospital. Rekha sustained a pelvic fracture and damage to her kidney. Both mother and son are stable, the hospital administration has stated.