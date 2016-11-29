Pradeep Chandra new CS, Rajiv Sharma Chief Advisor

more-in

Outgoing Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma will don the new role of Chief Advisor to the State Government.

A grand farewell is being planned for Mr. Rajiv Sharma who will step down as Chief Secretary on Wednesday and Mr. Pradeep Chandra, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, is believed to be his successor. He is also the senior most officer. The orders of appointing Mr.Rajiv Sharma as Chief Advisor and Mr. Pradeep Chandra as Chief Secretary would be issued on Wednesday, according to sources.

Several senior officers said that given Mr. Rajiv Sharma’s successful tenure as Chief Secretary, it was not a surprise that Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhara Rao continued to utilise his services. Mr. Sharma may get a three-year tenure in his advisory role.

Asked about his impending new role, Mr. Rajiv Sharma said the contours of his new role were yet to be finalised. He, however, said he was thankful to the Chief Minister for asking him to be involved with the State, its growth and development.

“I feel privileged to make use of my experience and make Telangana a model State with which I was involved right through its inception,” he said.