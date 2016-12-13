Powerloom weaver commits suicide

more-in

A powerloom weaver reportedly committed suicide by hanging to a tree on the shores of river Manair here on Monday night demanding eight hours work and minimum wages to powerloom weavers.

Sources said that Domala Ramesh (45), a native of Yellareddypet mandal, migrated to Sircilla textile town two decades ago and was working in a powerloom unit ever since. Two years ago, he performed his elder daughter’s wedding and incurred debt of about Rs. 3 lakh. He was unable to meet the expenses of his younger daughter who was suffering from an ailment.

He failed to get minimum wages despite working for 12 hours, and couldn’t clear his debts. On Monday night, he reportedly committed suicide by hanging to a tree on the outskirts of the town.

He left a suicide note appealing to IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to take all measures to ensure that powerloom workers worked only for eight hours and got minimum wages as per the labour laws. He mentioned that weavers were suffering from various ailments owing to long hours of work.

He also said that the benefits provided by the government were helping only the powerloom owners and not the weavers. Commissioner and Director of Handlooms and Textile, Shailaja Ramayyar, visited the town.