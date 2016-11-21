Poultry expo to commence today

more-in

Hyderabad: A poultry expo, the biggest in South Asia will commence from Tuesday in the city. The expo-will be 10th of its kind and will have the presence of 200 Indian and 50 international exhibitors from more than 32 nations. Nearly, 800 delegates from the country and abroad have registered for the event.

The poultry sector which has a growth potential of 11 to 14 percent has been one of the main business sectors in Telangana. The per capital consumption of chicken meat is 4 kg and eggs is 57 in the country. This, however, is below the global per capital average of 11.2 kg meat and 155 eggs.

The country, however, had seen a 100 percent growth in export of breeding equipment.

Eom.../