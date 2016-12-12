Postal scam: another Rs.14 lakh seized by CBI

more-in

HYDERABAD: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials seized another Rs.14 lakh which was stashed away by K. Sudheer Babu, Hyderabad Division Superintendent of Post Offices, in the Rs.3.75 crore postal money exchange scam. The latest development takes the total sum of Rs.2000 notes recovered to more than Rs.1 crore, out of which about Rs.65 lakh was earlier seized from the official.

Mr. Sudheer, who has so far been booked in four cases, kept the amount at a relative’s house in Hyderabad. While the latest seizure of cash has recovered most of the commission that Sudheer kept for himself in the money exchange fraud, CBI officials are yet to trace the balance of the amount that was illegally taken out of the post offices and distributed to various private individuals, said sources.

After the demonetisation of the Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency notes, Mr. Sudheer had received Rs.48 crore in Rs.2000 notes to be distributed to various post offices to exchange with the general public. However, the official exchanged about Rs.3.75 crore for other private individuals, keeping a commission for himself. The illegal exchanges took place at the Himayathnagar, Karwan, Golconda and the Parishram Bhavan post offices.

“Where the remaining money went and how has yet to be ascertained. Private individuals who are being questioned are saying that the money trickled down to 10 others,” revealed sources. In the four cases registered, both private and Post service officials have also been booked along with Mr. Sudheer. Othersls are still being questioned, and the money may have been distributed among the general public said sources and added that there are different layers of individuals through whom the illegally money exchanged had passed through.