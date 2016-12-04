Police on alert for Maoist money

more-in

Close watch being kept on accounts in Agency areas in cooperation with bankers

The State police is on an alert to prevent Maoists from exchanging demonetised currency notes with the new Rs.2000 notes through tribals and other people.

A close watch is also being kept on bank accounts of tribals in villages bordering Chhattisgarh through whom banned CPI(Maoist) members might try to legalise the cash they have, said senior police officials.

“We are coordinating with bank officials in the border areas to know if bank accounts witness any kind of spike or irregular transactions,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity. He added that a close watch is being kept in all villages to prevent Maoists from trying to deposit money into accounts of villagers or sympathisers.

A few days ago, the Mahbubnagar police arrested three people for trying to exchange demonetised currency to the tune of Rs.12 lakh for Maoists.

While some people inform the police when contacted by Maoists, others settle for a commission in return, stated the official.

A big hoard

“Given the amount of ‘levy’ or money that Maoists have been collecting from contractors working in forest areas in the past, we suspect that they might have at least a few hundred crore rupees in Telangana,” said another senior official. He added that the arrest in Mahbubnagar was the first of its kind in the State after demonetisation.

Officers who worked in the Maoist affected areas said that the extremists will most likely get the same contractors, from whom they collect money, to exchange the demonetised cash they have. When asked if the State might witness more extortions in the border villages, an official said it was unlikely.

“Now they are trying to work with villagers instead of creating fear. The situation has changed compared to some years ago. Maoists maintain very strict accounts. In my experience, I have seen Dalam members maintain personal frugality instead of living lavishly,” he added.

When contacted, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anjani Kumar said that a close watch is being kept in the bordering areas like Gadchiroli.

“They also have codewords, which we have to decipher,” Mr. Kumar said. He added a decade ago the kit bags of Maoist Dalam commanders seized after encounters would contain Rs. 2 to 4 lakh.