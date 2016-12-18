Police get vigilant against errant officers

more-in

HYDERABAD: In wake of some police officials getting involved in money exchange cases which end up in robbery, senior officials from the State police have tightened the department’s internal vigilance. Officials said that instructions have also been given from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy to not let lower-level officers act without informing their superiors.

In the most recent case, sub-inspector from Manoharabad Anand Goud was arrested by the Ramayampet police for reportedly stealing more than Rs.90 lakh from three persons who were exchanging demonetised currency with new currency. Strict instructions have been given to officers to inform senior officials before conducting any checkings and to inform them if something is found, said a senior official.

The official said that in the Ramayampet case, an anonymous call was made to the Medak Superintendent of Police informing him of Goud’s reported misdeed, after which the police swung into action. “Before that, alarm bells had rung when we got to know of a similar case that had taken place in Gadwal, wherein a few home guards had taken around Rs.1 lakh,” he told The Hindu.

Victims silent

People who lose their money in such situations may not be willing to come forward and complain, as they will have to disclose the source of their income, pointed out the official. “We are sending higher level officers to the spot. Action will be taken against officials if they are found guilty,” said Akun Sabharwal, Deputy Inspector General, Hyderabad Range.

In Hyderabad too, instructions have been given to all police officers to not conduct checkings without informing their zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), informed an official. Only sub-inspector and higher level officers can conduct checkings, that too only if there is specific information, he added.

V. Satyanaraya, DCP, south zone, said that instructions from the Commisioner to that effect have been received and that any police officer conducting checkings must be in uniform and display his name badge. It may be recalled that an additional inspector of Police from the Tappachabutra PS was arrested by the Banjara Hills police for robbing people on the pretext of exchanging currency.