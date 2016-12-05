Police claim raided premises was Janashakti ‘den’

more-in

DIG denies political interference in seizure of premises of Arunodaya Samskruthika Samakya

HYDERABAD: The State police seized a ‘den’ of frontal organisations of the banned CPI (ML) Janshakthi Group at Arvind Nagar near Domalguda on Saturday. Party members were using the ‘den’ for illegal activities like storing arms and the police also recovered incriminating literature from the place, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Range, Akun Sabharwal claimed.

Addressing a press conference along with Kamareddy district Superintendent of Police N. Swetha, Mr. Sabharwal said here on Sunday that the frontal organisations of CPI (ML) Janashakthi — like the Telanagana United Front and Arunodaya Samskruthika Samakya — were operating from the ‘den’ from some time. “The members are falsely claiming that is was seized. Fact is that there is no political interference and that investigation was going on from a long time,” he said.

P. Bheem Bharath, a state committee member of CPI (ML) Janshakthi, was arrested by the Machareddy police in Kamareddy district on December 2, and booked under various sections of the IPC and the Explosives Substance Act. He was wanted in a case booked in 2015 for extorting money from some businessmen in the name of party fund, said Mr. Sabharwal.

Further, it was learnt that the CPI (ML) Janshakthi had decided to form three armed dalams to move in forest areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. Its activities were noticed across Nalgonda, Khammam, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Ranga Reddy districts in Telanagana and in Kurnool in the neighbouring state under the leadership of CPI (ML) Janashakthi secretary Kura Rajender, Kura Devender and Vimalakka who are acting as its Central Committee members, Mr. Sabharwal and Ms. Swetha said.