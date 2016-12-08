Hyderabad

Police bust gang in illegal chilli powder trade

The Mudigonda police on Wednesday arrested seven persons on charges of selling the residual material of chilli seed, left after the extraction of oil, to gangs involved in adulteration of chilli powder in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the seven accused, four hail from Khammam and the rest belong to Mudigonda, Kodad and Chintakani.

According to the police, the accused were involved in the procurement of chilli seed residue from a Mudigonda-based export firm and sale of the material, unfit for human consumption, to some ‘errant traders’ in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

