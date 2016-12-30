Police advisory for New Year festivities

more-in

HYDERABAD: Managements of three star hotels, clubs and pubs which conduct events for the New Year must have applied for permission from the City Police Commissioner at least 15 days in advance. The City Police Commissioner directed the organisers of New Year parties to ensure that CCTV cameras with recording features are installed at all exit points of the respective establishments.

Organisers have also been directed to have adequate security guards inside their establishment and must also ensure that there is no ‘obscenity’ in performances.

In a press release on Thursday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy stated that sound levels must be maintained at maximum of 45 decibels. Apart from disallowing the entry of people with fire arms, managements have also been asked not to give passes/tickets/coupons in excess of the capacity of their venues. Minors should be permitted in programmes being organised for couples and organisers should also make special parking arrangements, said the press release.

The city police intends to take strict action against hotel/club/pub managements if anyone is found taking drugs, narcotics and psychotropic substances. If the managements fail in prevention, it will lead to their culpability, said the press release. Serving liquor beyond the hours permitted by the Excise Department must also be ensured, said the release. The pubs/ bars should onus of provide drivers/cabs to customers so that drunk persons can reach home safely.

Usage of fireworks has also been barred.

The following advisory must be displayed by managements of star hotels/clubs/pubs at their entrances and inside their establishments:

1. The blood alcohol limit is 30 mg/100 ml of blood i.e., 30 micrograms/100 ml of blood. Anything above that, as recorded by a breath analyser will amount to drunken driving.

2. Vehicles of those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will be seized and the customers will have to go home by some other conveyance.

3. Those arrested will have to come to go to the police station the next working day and will be produced before the magistrate along with the charge sheet.

4. Punishments for drunken drunken driving can be a fine of ₹2000 and (or along with) six months of imprisonment and for the second offence, a fine of ₹3000 and (or with) two of years imprisonment. Driving licenses will also be suspended for 3 months and above of offenders.