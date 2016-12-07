Poets, writers and intellectuals demand rollback of demonetisation

: Poets, writers and intellectuals, numbering a 100, have demanded the rollback of demonetisation drive, saying it had led to ‘economic chaos’ across the country.

In a statement, they said the rollback apart, the government should announce compensation to the kin of those who died of heart seizures and other reasons while they were standing in long queues at bank branches and ATMs since November 8 to withdraw their own, hard-earned money.

They said while one did not actually know how much those with loads of black money were hit, the everyday suffering of the common man was clearly seen. Worst-hit were those 70 per cent living in rural areas and 95 per cent of population who work in the unorganised sector for whom cash is an everyday requirement.

“In a country like India with such a demographic proportion, it was simply unthinkable,” they said, pointing out while in no country had demonetisation had led to a phenomenal growth in the economy, even those nations where black money was present had not taken such a drastic move.

On one hand if the the poor were affected and livelihoods shattered without work everyday, even those who had money in their accounts could not take it out for health emergencies and other dire needs, they said. No government could remove 86 per cent of old currency notes out of the system without ensuring that new notes were printed, they added.