Plea to implement SC order on daily puja fund in temples

Temple Protection Movement has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the recommendation of Supreme Court for creation of a daily puja fund scheme for every temple.

Movement convenor M.V. Soundarrajan, in a statement, said it will be in tune with the demonetisation exercise initiated by the prime Minister as a first step in the fight against parallel black economy and towards a less cash society and eventually to a cashless society. He urged the Prime Minister to take suitable steps to implement the Supreme Court order to encourage temples slowly migrate to a cashless model in the long term and the devotees to donate through the mobile phones too.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee visited Chilkur Balaji temple in 1996 and made a recommendation to follow the Chilkur Bajaji temple model to deposit the amounts given by the devotees in the interest-yielding fixed deposits on permanent basis in the name of deity. That amount was used to pay remuneration to Archakas though there is no remarkable income to the temple.

The Supreme Court accepted the committee recommendation and directed the Endowment Department Commissioner to work out the modalities and modules of donations floated as and when donations were received. The amount may be invested in fixed deposit schemes, preferably of nationalised banks and part of interest amount could be used for remuneration to archakas and remaining for other welfare purposes, Dr. Soundarrajan said. He said the Daily Puja fund scheme of Chilkur Balaji temple was a success with over Rs.10 crore amount collected and temple transitioned to complete cashless model with no cash donations accepted. Thus, the temple does not provide any avenue to black money holders to deposit cash in hundis with the mistaken premise that it would rid them of the sin of hoarding such money if a percentage was contributed to Lord’s hundi, he said.