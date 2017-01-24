Plans afoot to give a push to 2BHK housing scheme

more-in

The Telangana government has decided to speed up implementation of the double-bedroom housing scheme by launching it in all Assembly segments this year by relaxing norms in supply of sand and providing cement at ₹ 235 per bag, so as to complete all the 2.6 lakh houses sanctioned so far by the year-end.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on double-bedroom housing programme comprising Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy (Housing), T. Harish Rao (Irrigation), G. Jagadish Reddy (Energy) and P. Mahender Reddy (Transport) that met here on Monday asked the contractors to speed up work as relaxations and other measures being taken up by the government would bring down the construction cost by ₹ 100 to ₹ 110 per sft.

On an average, the relaxations would bring down the unit cost by about ₹ 50,000, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said after the meeting. He explained that the Cabinet panel had decided to recommend to the government to allow contractors to get sand from quarries in neighbouring districts in case it was not available in the required quantity in the same district, without any cost (seigniorage).

Further, the contractors would be supplied cement at ₹ 235 per bag as the cement companies had agreed to supply the material at that price for the scheme.

Besides, the subsidy provided for construction of individual sanitary latrine (ISL) could also be availed for the scheme, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said adding that it was being planned to complete tenders for over 2.45 lakh houses by February-end.

The NTPC had also agreed to transport fly ash, required for making cement bricks for double-bedroom houses, from its Ramagundam unit for about 100 km distance free of cost.

The decisions taken at the meeting would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and after his nod fresh guidelines would be issued, the minister noted.

The meeting attended by Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran, Chief Engineer of Housing Corporation Eshwaraiah and several other elected representatives also decided to appoint a nodal officer to supervise the progress of the scheme on daily basis and to delegate powers for releasing funds to District Collectors.