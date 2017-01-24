Pinkathon in Hyderabad on February 26

Model and ‘Pinkathon’ founder Milind Soman and badminton champion Jwala Gutta pose for a selfie with a cancer survivor and visually impaired person, in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A hundred visually impaired girls and 20 hearing impaired girls would take a fitness leap on February 26, as they participate in the ‘Pinkathon,’ one of the biggest marathons organised to support women from all walks of life, especially cancer survivors.

This is the third edition of the run, with the last one being held in Bengaluru.

To prepare the girls for the run, training sessions would be organised and coordinators would be assigned to give them a unique training. They would compete in the run with the help of sighted runners.

Ganji Jaya, a visually impaired student, would be the mascot for the visually impaired squad. Venkata Sai Krishna, a 19-year-old cancer survivor, was announced as the mascot for the 5K run.

Pinkathon was founded by actor and model-turned-fitness expert Milind Soman, who was in the city to announce the event on Sunday.

The multi-city national event had in the past received overwhelming participation, with over 60,000 women from eight cities participating the the 2015 edition. The number crossed 75,000 in 2016 in the eight cities it was organised in.

“The campaign will be supported with an integrated communication plan, which includes several pre-event activities like training first-time women runners and cancer survivors. There will also be an extensive online campaign to reach out to the masses and help the movement grow,” said Mr. Soman.

For online registrations for the 3K, 5K, and 10K multi-category run, log on to www.pinkathon.in. To participate in the 21K run, mail info@pinkathon.in.