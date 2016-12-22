Pharma industry expansion opposed

“We have been experiencing pollution due to many chemical industries in and around this area. We do not want upgradation of any industry polluting our village,” said many residents of Malkapur.

They fear that their lives would get completely spoiled if more industries were permitted in their area. However, some representatives of Turkala Khanapaur welcomed the establishment of new industries stating that it would provide employment.

Public hearing presided over by Joint Collector V. Venkateswarlu was held on proposed modifying of Emmennar Pharma Private Limited Unit - III to bulk drug and intermediates manufacturing unit at Turkala Khanapur in Hatnoora mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

The company proposes expansion at an estimated cost of Rs. 9.11 crore in an area of 15.24 acres with seven products. While the proposed industry was located in Turkala Khanapur, 2 km from the village, neighbouring Malkapur was less than a kilometre away and the adverse impact was already being experienced by the residents.

“Our village is located just 200 metres away from the industry. We are now experiencing breathlessness at night many times and the situation will be miserable if it was expanded,” said one Pratap Goud of the village stating that there were instances of abortion among pregnant women. The women of the village also confirmed at least one abortion in the recent past.

Another villager Sravan Kumar pointed out at the lapses in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) like mentioning the nearest village as Turkala Khanapaur while it was Malkapur geographically, and not mentioning about any water body while a tank was located near by.

“How can we discuss on a report prepared two years ago between October 2014 and December 2014 and having so many lapses?” asked Sravan Kumar.

“We had bitter experience with drug industries in our village and everything was polluted beginning with water and air. Do not let it be repeated here,” said K. Badresh, a resident of Gundlamachanoor.

The women of Malkapur were not using steel containers (binde) to store water and depending on plastic. They were showing damaged steel containers kept aside.