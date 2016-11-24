Pegasystems, TalentSprint join hands to train students

more-in

: Software firm Pegasystems on Wednesday announced a partnership with TalentSprint to deliver Pega application education and professional certification to students of engineering universities across India. Addressing presspersons here, managing director of Pegasystems India Suman Reddy said TalentSprint has been chosen as the official implementation partner. As an authorised implementation partner, TalentSprint together with Pega will be training up to 1,800 students of eight institutions. A release said that for a nominal fee, students from institutes across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai will be trained by university faculty and TalentSprint instructors using market-leading tools and applications provided by Pega. On completion of the course, the students will be prepared to pass the Pegasystems’ Certified System Architect exam to receive their final certification.

The target is to train 10,000 students by 2020, Mr. Reddy added. “This collaboration will empower universities and colleges to create a future-ready technology workforce,” said Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint.