Pawan Kalyan to release a music album for special status

Actor Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will release a music album to support the demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh. In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, he said that he will release the album titled “Desh bachao!” on January 24 thought earlier it was planned for a later day.

“#APDemadsSpecialStatus,I had planned a Musical protest album..#DeshBachao to be released on 5th Feb but will prepone its release to 24th Jan,” the actor tweeted.

He also said that through the songs he will raise “voice against Opportunistic,Divisive and Criminal Politics.” The actor also said that the if the youngsters are planning for a silent protest on January 26 at Vizag, Kana Sena party will support them.

