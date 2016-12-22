Pawan’s Twitter onslaught ends

more-in

The week-long onslaught of the maverick actor and founder of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan with his tweets on special status for Andhra Pradesh came to an end on Tuesday.

The end to his barrage of tweets came in the form of a ‘tweet’ from late Balaraju of Kurnool who lost his life, one of several who died allegedly because of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel’s well-thought ‘demonetisation’, describing him as one who opened up a ‘Pandora’s Box. His tweets on Tuesday including the following lines: “In a country where Governments could do nothing to alleviate ‘Manual Scavenging’ even after almost seven decades of Independence, you now want us to believe that ‘Cashless Economy’ would work ? Mr. Urjit Patel, your well-thought out ‘demonetisation’ has disrupted the lives of crores of your fellow Indians”.

They were adivasis, farmers, daily wage labourers , housewives, employees, senior citizens, vegetable and fruit vendors, construction workers, contract labourers, small businessmen, he said. While innocent and helpless were dying standing in kms-long lines, ‘scoundrels of the first order’ were exchanging the plundered wealth of this nation in the comfort of their homes, he tweeted. In a scathing attack on Mr. Urjit Patel, he said while the RBI’s Governor may be jumping in joy over getting most of the 86 per cent of cash deposited in banks and say black money had been wiped out. However, it was only a case of old ways being replaced with joy, adding that the new kids of the block - a percentage of banking staff who had joined the existing group of plunderers, he charged.

He had started with intro on December 15, saying that the JSP which supported the BJP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka (for BJP) in the 2014 elections, would like to communicate to the BJP-led Centre on issues including, cow slaughter.